New generation of RoRo’s designed by KNUD E. HANSEN for Grimaldi

Following several RoRo and RoCon projects around the world the past years KNUD E. HANSEN has now again signed contract with Nanjing Jinling Shipyard, China, for developing the Basic Design of a number of large RoRo vessels, based on the Grimaldi/ KNUD E. HANSEN design.

The new vessels, the first of which is expected to be delivered in 2020, will have a length of 238 metres, a beam of 34 metres and a gross tonnage of 64,000 tonnes. They will be able to transport over 7,800 lane meters of rolling units, equivalent to approximately 500 trailers.

The design of the newbuilds was developed by the Technical and Energy Saving Department of the Grimaldi Group together with KNUD E. HANSEN in close cooperation with the shipyard. The RoRo’s are known as the “Grimaldi Green 5th Generation” (GG5G).

KNUD E. HANSEN Managing Director Finn Wollesen said, “It’s been a pleasure to cooperate with Grimaldi on the design of these vessels. The collaboration has been very fruitful and enabled us to develop a new generation of vessels that represents real advancement in terms of sustainability and efficiency by using various new technologies.”

The vessels will use electricity in port, courtesy of large lithium batteries, thus guaranteeing zero emissions whilst at berth. These batteries will be recharged during navigation, through shaft generators adding the so-called peak shaving system, and with the aid of 600 m2 of solar panels.

Ship details:

Capacity: 7,800 lane meters of rolling units, equivalent to about 500 trailers

Length: 238 m

Beam: 34 m

Gross tonnage of 64,000 tonnes

Source: Knud E. Hansen