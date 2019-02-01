New Green Award Incentive Provider: Marichem Marigases

Meeting its goal to contribute to minimizing the environmental footprint of the maritime industry, Marichem Marigases has entered the network of Green Award incentive providers to support quality ships demonstrating high environmental standards. Since the beginning of this year it has been the second incentive provider that joined the scheme that promotes the highest standards of quality and safety in the waterborne transport.

Marichem Marigases will reward Green Award certificate holders with additional discounts on the current price list: a 10% discount on antipollution kits and equipment and arc welding machines, and a 5% discount on the fuel additives range of products and high pressure cleaning machines.

On the 25th of January, 2019, Captain Dimitrios Mattheou, chairman of the Green Award Foundation, welcomed Marichem Marigases to the certification scheme. Handing over a symbolic plaque, he addressed the attendees by saying “Clean air and seas as well as the welfare of people are the main areas to guard for every stakeholders of the shipping industry. Green Award, as a body-symbol of global environmental protection and excellence, manages through its inspiring vision and strategic actions to motivate every stakeholder of the shipping industry and achieve significant results. We are very confident that Marichem Marigases will clearly demonstrate a commitment to achieving the Green Award Foundation’s objectives, mission and vision with a unique orientation on environmental excellence and safety in shipping along with our prominent incentive providers.”

Matthew More, Business Executive of Marichem Marigases said.

“Marichem Marigases prides itself in promoting environmental awareness; our participation in the Green Award Foundation underlines our commitment to environmental protection. The incentives offered are available to ship owners and operators who are members of the Green Award and will allow for a synchronized global response to pollution, highlighting both environmental and economic benefits, whilst promoting awareness for a sustainable future.”

