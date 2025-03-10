New green maritime fuels demonstrated in the Port of Southampton

Today, Fortescue Green Pioneer completed a groundbreaking demonstration of ammonia fuel usage in the Port of Southampton, marking a first for the UK and Europe. The demonstration highlighted the vessel’s operational safety, ensured regulatory compliance, and provided training for the crew on how to operate an ammonia-fuelled vessel.

The Port of Southampton welcomed the Fortescue Green Pioneer, the world’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel, during its inaugural visit to the UK on Saturday. The ship had undergone regulatory inspections over the last few days at the port.

As a zero-carbon fuel, ammonia has the potential to revolutionise the shipping industry by lowering greenhouse gas emissions, marking a significant step forward in maritime decarbonisation. Ammonia can be made synthetically by combining nitrogen with hydrogen, in a process called ammonia synthesis. When this process is completed using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydropower and geothermal energy, the result is green ammonia. Fortescue Green Pioneer is a collaborative effort between Fortescue and key maritime stakeholders to demonstrate the feasibility of ammonia as a sustainable marine fuel.

Harbour Master for the Port of Southampton Steve Masters said: “We are proud that Fortescue Green Pioneer has chosen Southampton as its first port of call in Europe. I have been closely collaborating with the team on board and the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency to ensure they have everything necessary to carry out demonstrations of the vessel under ammonia power. This marks a significant advancement in maritime decarbonisation, and it is exciting to see the Port of Southampton leading the way in accommodating vessels powered by greener fuels.”

Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder, Dr Andrew Forrest AO, said: “We have brought the Fortescue Green Pioneer to the UK to deliver a simple message: the technology for green ammonia powered shipping engines exists now. This vessel encapsulates the innovation and character that has defined Fortescue’s mission to lead the world beyond fossil fuels. Over the coming months, global shipping regulators at the International Maritime Organisation have the chance to fast-track shipping’s move away from dirty bunker fuel and embrace Real Zero fuel standards.”

“With the right character and leadership, they can chart a course towards a more sustainable future for the planet and advance a dramatic reduction in shipping costs through the widespread adoption and scaling of renewable sources. This opportunity cannot be missed.”

MCA Director of UK Customer Services Lars Lippuner said: “Decarbonisation in the maritime sector is a huge priority for the UK and shipping, and Fortescue Green Pioneer successfully demonstrates what a future of cleaner shipping could look like.

“The MCA will conduct thorough inspections and checks to ensure the vessel’s safety and operational readiness for its onward journey. It has been a pleasure working in collaboration with Fortescue to bring this innovative vessel to Europe, and we are excited that the shift to a more sustainable marine fuel and a world’s first is being showcased here in the UK.”

The call of Fortescue Green Pioneer is the latest example of the Port of Southampton’s activities in green maritime. Next on the agenda is the Maritime UK Solent Coastal Powerhouse event. The event will feature prominent speakers, including the Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security, Mike Kane as well as a panel discussion on port sustainability and seminar sessions on Clean Maritime and Autonomous Maritime. One of the key highlights is ABP’s EVA Southampton Innovation Exchange in partnership with innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play.

The EVA Southampton Innovation Exchange is part of the Energy Ventures Accelerator (EVA) programme, supporting ABP’s ambitious £2B green growth and decarbonisation plans. With a focus on maritime decarbonisation, the day will highlight Southampton as a pivotal hub for the UK’s energy transition, showcasing cutting-edge innovation and collaboration opportunities.

