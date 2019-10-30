New growth plan will ensure more European seafarers

The European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) launches a new Maritime Growth Plan “Sustainable Maritime Jobs, Growth and Competiveness” to ensure more jobs and employment for European seafarers. It will strengthen our work, says Danish Shipping.

We need to attract more young people, increase the career prospects in the industry and improve the future employment opportunities of European seafarers, only to mention some of the objectives in a new report from ESCA.

Danish Shipping warmly welcomes the initiative.

“It is a good initiative that offers several important elements for the future of shipping,” says Anne Windfeldt Trolle, Executive Director of Employment Conditions, Recruitment & Training of Danish Shipping.

The aim of the growth plan is, among other things, to strengthen EU seafarers’ education, competitiveness and employment, as well as increase the growth and competitiveness of the European fleet. Initiatives that only strengthen the work Danish Shipping has already launched.

“The initiative fits in well with our ongoing work, where we particularly focus on recruiting and retaining young people in the Blue Denmark. We are a global business and it is therefore spot on to present initiatives that look beyond our own borders,” says Anne Windfeldt Trolle.

In addition to the recruitment campaign, World Careers, Danish Shipping has been particularly focused on attracting more women at sea, and is among other things behind the Task Force “More Women at Sea”, which since last spring has been working on some very specific initiatives and tools to be used by shipping companies in their work to attract more women at sea and retain them afterwards.

“We look forward to continuing the good work, both with ECSA and the other European players, to accelerate growth and employment in European shipping,” says Anne Windfeldt Trolle.

Facts about initiatives:

• Danish Shipping has an internship guarantee, which ensures students a subsequent internship in the industry.

• A mentor scheme for young seafarers, which by matching the young people with a more experienced mentor from the industry, creates security and support for a good start to a maritime career.

• Together with the rest of the Blue Denmark, Danish Shipping is behind the recruitment campaign, World Careers, which through events and YouTube, among other things, creates knowledge about the industry among young people age 14 to 28.

Source: Danish Shipping