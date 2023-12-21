New guide for vessels calling at ports in Senegal

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) and the International Group of P&I Clubs have published a joint country guide for vessels calling at Senegalese ports.

The purpose of this guide is to increase transparency of port procedures in Senegalese ports by providing an overview of port requirements for vessel clearance.

To assist ship operators who continue to be fined for alleged inaccuracies when filing customs declarations at Senegalese ports, the guide gives an overview of the documents that are required by the authorities during the pre-port call, the inwards clearance, and the outwards clearance processes. The guide is based on insights and expertise provided by MACN members and also provides examples of common challenges and practices.

