New Guidelines for the Carriage of Seed Cake in Containers published

New Guidelines for the Carriage of Seed Cake in Containers have been published jointly by the CINS (the Cargo Incident Notification System) and the International Group of P&I Clubs. The document is available to download from the CINS website – http://www.cinsnet.com/newsy/

“Seed Cake” is the term used for pulp, meals, cake, pellets, expellers and other similar cargo, where edible vegetable oils have been removed from oil-bearing seeds, cereals or commodities with similar properties .

The practices set out in this document are intended to improve safety during the carriage of Seed Cake and to ensure that it is declared, packaged and carried properly. Seed Cake shall be transported in compliance with the requirements set out in the IMDG Code. The practices set out in these Guidelines include selected provisions from the IMDG Code plus additional precautions to enhance its safe carriage.

Source: CINS