New hands at the helm for GAC Sweden

The GAC Group has appointed industry veteran and current Chair of the Swedish Shipbrokers Association, Johan Ehn, as Managing Director of its operation in Sweden.

Ehn started his career in shipping in 1989 when he joined Swedish Maritime AB, and subsequently gained logistics expertise as a partner in a freight forwarding business, before establishing his own company. He also served as Managing Director of Georg Hansen AB, and Head of Commercial with APL line in Gothenburg. In addition to his active role in the Swedish Shipbrokers Association, he is also a longstanding board member of Gothenburg Shipbrokers.

Ivo Verheyen, GAC’s Group Vice President, Europe, says: “Johan’s long experience and demonstrable vision, entrepreneurship and teambuilding skills are perfectly aligned with our strategy for GAC Sweden. So too is his experience in IT and digitalisation, which will play a key role as we forge ahead with smart solutions to serve our customers in Sweden and worldwide.”

Ehn says is proud to come aboard with one of the biggest names in the shipping and logistics world, adding: “This is an exciting time marked by continued expansion, as well as many challenges and the need to innovate. I’m 100% committed to growing GAC Sweden’s business and developing its people. Robust customer, stakeholder and staff relationships built on trust and competence are the linchpins of my strategy.”

GAC Sweden specialises in project logistics, ship agency and freight forwarding services and was established in 2012 following the acquisition of Transweco Agencies and JoShip AB. The addition of Ivar Lundh and Company’s agency services last year saw the expansion of GAC Sweden’s footprint with a new office in Stockholm. The company’s head office is in Gothenburg, with branch offices in Lysekil, Karlshamn, Karlskrona and Nynäshamn, covering all Swedish ports.

Source: GAC Group