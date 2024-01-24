New handymax vessel for Nova Marine Carriers

New entry for the Nova Marine Carriers fleet. The Lugano-based group, controlled by the Romeo and Gozzi/Bolfo families, has taken delivery of a new 38,593 dwt handymax vessel in Shanghai. The vessel, built in 2019, was acquired from a Japanese group.

The vessel Iris Harmony, now renamed Sider Harmony, (measuring 180 meters in length and 30 meters in width) will be technically managed by the greek company Pegasus Ocean Services Inc (part of the Halkidon/Pegasus group).

Source: Nova Marine Carriers