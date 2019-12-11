New Head for Britannia’s Greek Office

Britannia P&I Club is delighted to announce that Konstantinos Samaritis will be taking over as head of its office in Greece with effect from 1 January 2020.

Konstantinos is a qualified Greek lawyer and accredited mediator. He joined Britannia’s Managers, Tindall Riley, in 2018, having previously worked in both Standard and Skuld’s Greek operations for ten years. Konstantinos has also worked for a US listed shipowner and at a local law firm.

“This is exciting news” says Britannia CEO Andrew Cutler “and I am pleased that our team in Piraeus will be headed up by Konstantinos, who has studied and worked in Greece for his whole career. The Greek market is very important to us and we believe that with Konstaninos at the helm we will continue to grow and develop relationships with our local Members”.

Konstantinos takes over from David Harley, who is leaving Britannia with the Club’s best wishes after twenty years’ service.

Konstantinos will continue to work with the local team, which includes Denise Dellow, Vasilios Kakamoukas and Penelope Foka together with the continued support from the claims and underwriting teams based in Britannia’s London office.

Source: Britannia P&I Club