New headquarters for Port of Antwerp nautical and technical employees

The Nautical & Operational Cluster (NOC) at quays 602-612 has now officially entered service. All technical and nautical employees of Port of Antwerp have moved to their new workplace, and the services have finally been centralised. The Shipping Police will also move into this site in November. The ceremonial opening was held on 25 October.

One central location

The new location at quays 602-612 offers various advantages. It is easily accessible by road and water, there is enough room to house all departments in one location, and there is sufficient mooring space for the fleet of service vessels and dry docks.

The centralisation of the technical and nautical services will permit more efficiency. The technical maintenance departments for the tug fleet, floating machinery and the General Workshop North are all located at one place. The warehouses for these departments have been unified, permitting faster stock turnover.

The 77,000 m² site has been redeveloped with floating dry docks, a new quay wall and new roads.

Sustainability features

Sustainability was an important consideration in the construction of the cluster. The roofs are partly green and partly covered with solar panels that supply 15% of the site’s energy consumption. The NOC is also equipped with waste water purification, LED lighting and geothermal heating. Moreover the insulation is highly efficient. These are just some of the sustainability features for which the NOC buildings have been awarded a BREEAM certificate of “Very Good.”

