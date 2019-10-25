New Horizons for MOORE Greece

Moore Stephens Greece, a pioneer in the Greek audit and accounting sector, a firm with deep roots in shipping, has changed its name to Moore Greece. This is part of a broader global rebranding whereby Moore Stephens International will now be known as Moore Global. This change coincides with the appointment of Costas Constantinou as Global Head of Shipping within the Moore Global network.

Moore Stephens Greece was established in 1963 by Damianos Constantinou as the first internationally affiliated certified audit and accounting firm in Greece. Headquartered in Piraeus, the heart of the Greek maritime industry, Moore Stephens has a 56-year history serving the needs of Greek shipowners. Costas Constantinou’s mandate, as Global Head of Shipping is to disseminate and share the knowledge and expertise of Moore Greece within the Moore Global network of more than 260 offices in 112 countries worldwide. Not just traditional audit and accounting services, but a broader range of advisory and consulting services to meet the needs of the shipping industry in a rapidly changing world.

His appointment positions Moore Greece to assume a role as a global thought leader within the shipping industry. Speaking during the unveiling of the new Moore brand Mr. Constantinou said, “Working systematically in pursuit of a new vision, but always guided by our strongly anthropocentric culture, we at Moore Greece have the opportunity to become the Shipping Hub within the Moore Global network. From our home base in Piraeus, we have the opportunity to become the driver of expertise within Moore Global and, by extension, within the global shipping industry.”

Speaking about the new global brand, he added, “In our changing world, business is increasingly conducted internationally and digitally. Everyone must adapt. With our new brand – Moore – we chose a new identity fit for a world defined by global decisionmaking, data-driven insight and the need for agility in all that we do. The brand captures our ability to connect with each other, and with our clients, locally and globally, as we help them realise their ambitions. That is why our brand positioning is “Helping you thrive in a changing world.” Anton Colella, CEO of Moore Global describes what the rebranding of the network signals to clients, “As we look to the future, our brand honours our Moore Stephens heritage, reflecting the strengths that clients have, and can always expect from us: straightforward advice, high quality, and the passion we bring every day to our belief that relationships with clients are about much more than simply a job.”

Source: Moore Greece