New hybrid ro-ro ships ordered for Stena Line

On behalf of Stena Line, Stena RoRo has designed and ordered two hybrid cargo ships from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling in Weihai. The ships can be powered by methanol or conventional fuel and have been developed in line with future environmental requirements, for example by using batteries as a future means of propulsion. Major emphasis has been placed on optimizing the cargo capacity, which has been increased by 80%.

The vessels have been specially designed for Stena Line’s route between Belfast and Heysham on the Irish Sea and therefore have enhanced maneuverability. Stena RoRo is responsible for the contract and construction of the NewMax vessels and delivery is scheduled for 2025.

“These vessels are a further development of our previous cargo ship concepts where focus on sustainability and future-proofing with multi-fuel combustion engines are prioritized,” says Per Westling, managing director of Stena RoRo.

Both cargo vessels are designed with limited length and shallow draught to suit the special conditions in the narrow port of Heysham.

Background information:

Length: 147 m

Capacity: 2800 lane meters, 12 passengers and 25 crew

Delivery: June 2025/November 2025

Picture: A NewMax ship in Heysham Port; rendering by Peter Mild

Source: Stena Line