New IBIA Board members announced at the AGM

We are pleased to announce the results of the IBIA – International Bunker Industry Association Board elections, which were revealed at the IBIA AGM on Monday, 24 February 2025, ahead of the IBIA Annual Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Nine candidates stood for election for two available IBIA Board positions, and we are delighted to confirm that the following candidates have been elected and re-elected for a three-year term:

Mustafa Aslan, Asmira Group

Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld

They will officially join the IBIA Board on 1 April 2025.

As of 01 April 2025, the IBIA Board will be as follows:

Chair: Constantinos Capetanakis, Starbulk

Vice Chair: Adrian Tolson, 2050 Marine Energy LLC

Hon. Treasurer: Nigel Draffin, Consultant

• Mustafa Aslan, Asmira Group

• Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich

• Claudia Beumer, C4 Fuel BV

• Jeroen de Vos, Peninsula

• Paul Maclons, African Marine Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

• Rahul Choudhuri, Veritas Petroleum Services (Asia) Pte Ltd

• Colin Holloway, Cockett Marine Oil

• Maria Skipper Schwenn, Bunker Holding Group

• Ufuk Erinc, Unerco Petrol Urn. Denizcilik ve Tic. A.S.

• Deanna MacDonald, BunkerTrace Ltd

• Charlotte Rojgaard, Bureau Veritas

• Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld

We extend our sincere gratitude to all candidates who participated in the election, representing a diverse range of companies and regions. We look forward to welcoming our newly elected Board members and working together to support IBIA’s mission.

Source: IBIA