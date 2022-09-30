New ICMA Chair is CEO of Sailors’ Society

Sailors’ Society CEO Sara Baade will become the new Chair of the International Christian Maritime Association (ICMA) today (Wednesday, September 28).

She will officially take on the role as members of ICMA gather from across the world in Rome this week.

“I’m really delighted and honoured to become the Chair of ICMA on World Maritime Day,” said Sara.

“It’s a very exciting time to be leading an organisation that represents more than 400 seafarer ministries across the globe. Collaboration is key now the world has started to open again following Covid-19.

“As CEO of an organisation that has been a long-standing member of ICMA, I want to build on all the work that has been done over the years to make the association a hub of knowledge that brings people with similar agendas together. A hub that represents its members, checking in on what they need and promoting and enabling joint resources.”

ICMA General Secretary, Jason Zuidema, said: I am delighted to welcome Sara as the new Chair of ICMA.

“These are such interesting times for the maritime industry – a pandemic, war in Ukraine, ESG, safety and mental health to name just a few issues at the top of the agenda. I’m really looking forward to working with Sara and all the new trustee leadership team on these and other areas over the next two years.”

Sara joins a new, four-strong trustee leadership team at ICMA. The Reverend Mark Nestlehutt, President and Executive Director of The Seamen’s Church Institute is ICMA Vice Chair for the next two years, with Reverend Matthias Ristau, General Secretary of the German Seamen’s Mission, as Secretariat and Albert Penninga of the Dutch Nederlandse Zeevarenden Centrale as ICMA Treasurer.

She will be the Chair for two years before handing the reins to the Vice Chair.

Source: Sailors’ Society