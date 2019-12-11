New IMO regulations present unique challenges for 2020

Stuart Edmonston, Loss Prevention Director at UK P&I Club, looks at what IMO 2020 and increased automation mean for the maritime sector in 2020:

“From a loss prevention perspective, the most obvious discussion point for 2020 is the impending roll-out of new IMO fuel and emissions regulations, which will bring unique challenges in terms of compliance, enforcement, and managing the new type of fuel on board. There will also be additional impact on training and maintenance as some vessels are fit with scrubbers.

“The industry must be prepared for not just the initial and inevitable disruption that IMO 2020 will cause but the related elevation in threats, such as blackouts and associated engine breakdowns. Preventive action implementation alongside a regular schedule of monitoring is vital to mitigate and control such risks and the associated losses.

Preparing for automation

“As shipping slowly embraces automation, we will see new technological advancements in shipboard processes, machineries, and equipment. This will create newer training requirements in 2020 and beyond, as well as crew familiarity issues. As we move towards an increasingly digital and automated future, it’s more vital than ever to attract technologically innovative people to the sector, while retaining the current pool of motivated, capable and knowledgeable people.

Collaborate culture vital to future

“Another key point for 2020 is the need for the industry to improve through cross-industry collaboration. For example, much insight can be gained by sharing and analysing incidents through seminars, office and crew interactions, while safety can greatly improve with increased dialogue between aviation, classification societies and P&I Clubs.

“As part of this drive to share knowledge and encourage collaboration throughout the sector, the UK P&I Club Loss Prevention team will be expanding its award winning Lessons Learnt reflective learning videos in 2020 across personal injury, navigation, pollution, and cargo. We will also be producing publications and guidance on a broad range of topics, such as battery cars on PCC’s, chemical cargo loss prevention, and IHM risk focus.”

Source: UK P&I Club