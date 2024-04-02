New in-gate facility at Onne Port set to reduce congestion and costs for businesses

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) expects to significantly lift standards of efficiency and security with the official opening of a brand new four-lane in-gate facility at Onne Port, Rivers State. Nigeria. Hot on the heels of a new, on-terminal, container freight station (CFS), this investment brings WACT a step closer to its vision of becoming the gateway to Eastern Nigeria and beyond.

The new in-gate is part of WACT’s USD 115 million investment in a terminal upgrade project. It offers a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions designed to empower Nigerian businesses and improve overall port efficiency in line with the Federal Government’s drive to streamline ease of doing business in Nigeria.

WACT’s new in-gate complements the Nigerian Port Authorities’ recent launch of a new stretch of road within the port, showcasing a commitment to improved infrastructure.

Commenting on the project’s impact on reducing congestion and costs for businesses, WACT Managing Director, Jeethu Jose, said: “The new gate will improve access and security; facilitate faster cargo movement; and reduce truck turnaround times to under 45 minutes.”

Lifting standards for customers

The new in-gate, combined with WACT’s Truck Appointment System (TAS), allows for faster booking and processing of imports, exports, and empty container drop-offs. At the same time, pre-submission and verification of information, combined with reduced congestion and faster truck turn times, will lead to lower costs and improved efficiency.

These latest improvements are offered at a terminal that already has no waiting time for vessels, no congestion and fast physical customs examinations. With all shipping line offices, customs offices and banks located within the terminal premises, it offers customers a one-stop-shop approach. WACT’s investment demonstrates confidence in Nigeria’s economy and contribution to facilitating international trade.

WACT is the first greenfield container terminal in Nigeria to be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The terminal is located within the Oil and Gas Free Zone in Onne Port, Rivers State. Over the years, it has grown to become the most efficient gateway to markets outside the Lagos area and is a major gateway to East Nigeria.

Continuous Innovation

WACT benefits from APM Terminals’ global knowledge and expertise in the areas of continuous innovation and service improvement. The company aims to simplify cargo movement and provide a consistently efficient experience for all its customers.

Source: APM Terminals