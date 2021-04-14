New Industry Trends Report uncovers shifting priorities after COVID

AntwerpXL, the award-winning event dedicated to breakbulk, heavy lift and project cargo, has released its first Trends Report ahead of its return to Antwerp Expo, Belgium, on 7-9 December 2021.

The report, which surveyed the opinions of senior decision makers from a range of business types across the breakbulk supply chain, includes a deep dive into the perceptions around challenges including market volatility, competition and declining profitability, as well as opportunities including investments in renewables, green shipping and offshore oil and gas.

It finds that COVID has had a significant but measurable impact on the industry’s priorities, noting that digitalisation was only on the agenda of 26% of the industry’s senior players before the pandemic but, since COVID, that figure has risen to 37%.

COVID has also accelerated the adoption of innovative technologies including drones, AI, and IoT enabled devices according to the report, but the drastic increase in sustainability efforts across the industry has been driven not by the pandemic but by earnest and growing concern among industry professionals about their companies’ impact on the environment.

Sophie McKimm, Event Manager for AntwerpXL, says: “2020 was a challenging year for everyone in the breakbulk, heavy lift and project cargo industries so we saw an opportunity to provide the community with some extra value this year.

“Running the industry leading event AntwerpXL puts us at the heart of the industry; being able to connect the global supply chain, leveraging and embracing conversations throughout these last 12 months, we quickly realised that undertaking in-depth research could provide objective reports to the community that we serve. Our Trends Report surveyed the full market and we have presented insightful future trends and analysis that can benefit the sector.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing you all again, in person, at AntwerpXL from 7-9 December 2021.”

The AntwerpXL Trends Report is available as a five-part download now (https://antwerpxl.easyfairs.events/xl-trends-report-form/).

During the lead up to the December 2021 event, AntwerpXL will launch a series of regular content initiatives, putting the focus on the key issues that the industry currently faces and its solutions.

AntwerpXL provides all year-round knowledge and resources, feeding into a platform for the industry to come together, network with people from across the industry and find the products and solutions needed for their businesses.

Source: AntwerpXL