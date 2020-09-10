New ISF Watchkeeper Yachts Delivers Mobile Solution for Work and Rest Hour Compliance

ISF Watchkeeper Yachts, the brand-new work and rest hour compliance solution, has been designed especially for the yacht sector. Simple to use, the software is backed by the expertise of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). Its sister product, ISF Watchkeeper, is the most widely used work and rest hour compliance solution in the world.

Cloud-based and totally cross platform, ISF Watchkeeper Yachts offers users instant access to work and rest hour data on smartphone, Mac, tablet and PC. It is the only software on the market to show live compliance status through either Apple or Android mobile app, allowing real time tracking and testing. The electronic signature function removes the need to print timesheets and also allows independent verification.

ISF Watchkeeper Yachts is the smart way to help operators comply with the requirements of the ILO Maritime Labour Convention (MLC, 2006) and IMO International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) 1978.

Michael Papageorge, Managing Director at IT Energy explains: “We have worked closely with the yacht sector to understand the unique challenges it faces. Crews experience unpredictable work patterns, intense busy periods and last-minute changes to schedules, and yet there is still pressure to meet the same work-rest compliance regulations as the merchant fleet.

“Too many crews are still struggling with old-fashioned multiple spreadsheets which are becoming ever more complex – they aren’t really up to the job anymore. We have designed a simple mobile solution that is full of great innovations to make it very easy to log hours and check on live compliance status. It even encompasses all international regulations.”

Elliott Adams, Chief Finance & Commercial Officer at the International Chamber of Shipping says: “The original ISF Watchkeeper has been established for more than 20 years and is currently operating on over 8,000 ships. Familiar to Port State Control around the world, it is very much considered as the gold standard by the shipping industry, and we wanted to make this expertise available to other sectors of the maritime industry. We are sure that ISF Watchkeeper Yachts too, will be instantly recognisable as a trusted brand, minimising port delays and bureaucracy for yacht crews.”

ISF Watchkeeper Yachts is a joint venture between the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and IT Energy.

Source: International Chamber of Shipping