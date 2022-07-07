New isolation and transport eLearning platform from EpiGuard

Ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals is at the core of everything we do. That’s why we have committed to training solutions and designed a training that goes far beyond traditional product information, Ellen Cathrine Andersen, CEO of EpiGuard said.

EpiGuard has a systematic approach that includes patient case discussions, live exercises, individual learning, hands-on experience, and sharing of best practices. The Platform EpiTraininghelps improve both patient outcomes and worker safety.

From professionals to professionals

The platform, like the EpiShuttle, builds on firsthand experience. Professionals who deal with diseases like Ebola, Covid, Mokeypox and Lassa fever as well as CBRNe contaminations share their cumulative knowledge and experience.

EpiTraining provides deep insight into the risks involved when transporting an infectious patient and teach the student how to reduce these risks and ensure safety. After completing the course, the student will be better prepared to plan and handle safe isolation and transport, whether infectious or vulnerable patients, inside the EpiShuttle in the most efficient way. They will be better prepared for emergency situations and more confident in using the EpiShuttle system to protect healthcare workers and society.

Trainers also cover a wide range of topics from medical considerations during transport, safely securing the EpiShuttle, and decontamination procedures.

– Our team has developed a user experience that makes it far easier to implement EpiShuttles to any facility or organization. Users and other healthcare professionals who may interact with the EpiShuttle to get the information they need, when they need it, on the device that they prefer. All course modules are written by experts in patient transport, and include quick quizzes, interactive tools, and extra sources to maximize the user experience. Users can participate in the training anytime, anywhere, and at their own pace, Andersen explained.

Pandemic paved way for eLearning

Four years ago, EpiGuard began offering a two-day live training workshop on-site of customers’ operations. The workshops are still ongoing and are led by highly skilled paramedics with many years of practical experience.

During the pandemic, however, live training workshops were impossible.

– We were quick to invest in a video conferencing system and started giving out the same training workshops virtually. WE had positive feedback and saved valuable time on travel. Even so, it was difficult to recreate the hands-on learning experience you get in physical workshops. At the same time, our experience was there were several elements from the onsite trainings that were in fact very well suited to online learning, Andersen said.

Source: EpiGuard