New Konecranes app helps customers quickly and easily record daily inspection findings

Konecranes CheckApp for Daily Inspections is now available to help crane users record their findings when performing pre-shift and/or pre-lift inspections. The app supports Konecranes Service’s mission to provide smart technology and a digitally enabled customer experience to improve the safety, productivity and sustainability of our customers’ operations.

Daily inspections are statutory requirement in several countries. Konecranes CheckApp for Daily Inspections gives customers a digitalized and cost-effective way for recording and retrieving daily inspection data that can be used for internal auditing and compliance.

Daily inspection records are accessible on the yourKONECRANES customer portal where, combined with maintenance history and condition data collected from selected components with TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring, customers get a comprehensive view of the condition of their assets in one easily accessible place. This data assists in planning maintenance actions and provides an audit trail of performed daily inspections.

”CheckApp is an easy-to-use app that facilitates making daily inspections on a regular basis, satisfying regulatory requirements and helping businesses stay compliant,” said Johannes Grönroos, customer reporting and digital portal manager at Konecranes.

“It’s a natural fit for our industry-leading digital service portfolio, which gives customers a real-time view of their equipment and insight into identifying asset-specific safety or production risk issues, workplace improvement opportunities and needs for operator training,” Grönroos said.

Konecranes CheckApp for Daily Inspections follows the guidance set in the ISO 9927 standard and in applicable statutory regulations. Personnel can use their own or shared company-provided device to perform the daily inspections. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple AppStore and from Google Play for Android devices.

Source: Konecranes