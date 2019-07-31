New Konecranes retrofit helps customers connect to even more of their crane fleet

Konecranes yesterday launched a TRUCONNECT® retrofit which brings the industry’s leading real-time, data-driven remote monitoring to owners of Demag cranes.

The retrofit equips Demag DMR SafeControl equipped hoists and cranes with the hardware needed for Konecranes TRUCONNECT Remote Monitoring, with the resulting data available for analysis on the Konecranes customer portal yourKONECRANES.com.

“Customers now will have access to condition, usage and operating information for their whole crane fleet – whether it’s Konecranes or Demag equipment – and Konecranes technicians can quickly install the retrofit with little interruption to the customer’s operations,” said Esa Kukkola, product manager, Remote Service.

TRUCONNECT collects real-time data from crane control systems and sensors that can be used for maintenance planning and predicting possible component or equipment failure, thus reducing unplanned downtime and improving productivity and equipment safety.

The retrofit’s hardware attachments and antennas are specifically designed to fit Demag DR and DMR hoists and cranes. Data is communicated via 3G/4G networks so access to a local WiFi network is not needed.

“The ability to monitor Konecranes and Demag crane fleets comprehensively allows customers to make better-informed planning and budget decisions about lifting equipment maintenance needs,” said Kukkola.

Source: Konecranes