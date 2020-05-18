New KONGSBERG-designed freezer trawler is ready to commence service in Arctic fishing grounds

The latest vessel of Kongsberg Maritime design to enter service, an 81.80m NVC 375 WP freezer trawler named Ilivileq, has just been delivered to its working domain in Arctic waters.

Ilivileq typifies the principles upon which the NVC range was conceived, combining an economical and environmentally beneficial foundation of low emissions and fuel-efficient operation with a freeboard of optimal height to ensure crew safety, teamed with modern, responsible fish-handling solutions. The low-resistance, wave-piercing hull maximises the vessel’s speed, comfort and seakeeping qualities, while Ilivileq’s design flexibility will enable its crews to undertake both pelagic and bottom trawling. These assets lead to outstanding hourly catch capacity and quality, allied with minimal environmental impact.

In tandem with the hull, Ilivileq’s hybrid propulsion system makes for a substantial reduction in fuel usage and operational noise (both on board and into the water) by allowing crews to engage either mechanical or diesel/electric drive modes. The trawler’s green credentials are further enhanced with the integration of the most cutting-edge nitrogen oxide reduction technology.

Kongsberg Maritime’s corporate emphasis on system integration is reflected in Ilivileq’s full complement of system packages. In addition to equipping the vessel with hybrid propulsion and electrical power generation technology, the company has also supplied a manoeuvring system (steering gear, flap rudder, tunnel bow thruster and Helicon X3 remote control); an ACON automation system incorporating modules for energy and power management, pump and valve control, and alarm and monitoring capabilities; plus key items of deck machinery including an electrical winch system.

“The delivery of Ilivileq represents yet another successful waypoint in our continuous commitment towards helping crews of all kinds to operate sustainably and conscientiously in the world’s oceans while simultaneously increasing crew safety and boosting productivity,” adds Bård Bjørløw, EVP Global Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. “Given the fragility of today’s marine ecosystems and the pressures of commerce, these considerations obviously have to go hand-in-hand if any positive changes are to be made; and it’s highly encouraging to know that our vessel designs and integrated technologies are driving such a constructive evolution in the maritime industries.”

Source: Kongsberg Maritime