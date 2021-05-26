New KR class notations for container securing devices

Korean Register (KR) has introduced new class notations for container securing devices to enhance safety by preventing container losses even in unexpected harsh weather conditions.

Several safety measures are required to operate a container ship, and among them, securely locking loaded containers is one of the most important factors in preventing container loss accidents. In this context, KR has strengthened its ‘Product test rules for container securing devices’ and has introduced new class notations for container vessels ‘HHT (High Holding Twistlock)’ and ‘HHS (High Holding Securing)’ to prevent container losses overboard.

Reflecting customer concerns, KR analyzed recent cases of container loss accidents and sought advice from major container securing equipment manufacturers in order to reinforce the performance test standards to ensure that the twist-locks cannot be pulled out of the corner casting (the part where the twist lock is inserted into the container) easily. At the same time KR is enhancing the strength requirements and allowable vertical clearance of twist-locks between corner castings.

The new notations can only be assigned to ships that use products that have passed the new test standards. Ships with enhanced twistlocks can be given ‘HHT’ notation, and ships that have install both enhanced twistlocks and container sockets can be given ‘HHS’ notation. The new notations can be applied to both existing vessels and new builds.

Kim Yeon-tae, Executive Vice President of KR Technical Division, said, “The new rules and class notations will significantly improve the safety of containerships, giving the operator and shipper greater confidence that the containers are securely stowed, able to withstand unexpected and extreme sea conditions, minimizing container loss accidents. This is just the latest in our commitment to continuously develop new technical services to support our customers and industry stakeholders in safety issues.”

Source: Korean Register