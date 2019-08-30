New laws addressing Houston’s shipping bottleneck to start Sunday

Ships longer than 1,100 feet will no longer be allowed to enter the channel without prior approval from a newly created board of pilot commissioners. The change gives the Houston Pilots, the arbiters of ship traffic and safety in the channel, independent authority to set traffic rules for ships if at least 80% of pilots that operate under the pilot board’s jurisdiction recommend them and they minimize interruptions to two-way traffic.

That means they can implement traffic rules without authorization from the Houston Port Commission, which had overseen the pilots.

This week the Houston Pilots finalized updated navigation safety guidelines for the channel, noting that as of September 1, all vessel types longer than 1,100 feet “cannot transit the lower Houston Ship Channel unless certain conditions are met,” such as prior approval from the pilot board.

The changes emerged from an impasse between port officials and companies that handle tankers carrying crude oil, refined products, liquid chemicals and other products when those larger container ships started interrupting two-way traffic more a year ago.

In August 2018, the first-ever container ship to exceed 1,100 feet in length entered the 23-mile stretch between the entrance of the channel near Texas City and the port’s two container terminals, which are businesses controlled by the port.

Vessels that move in and out of the 530-mile-wide channel typically did so freely, veering around each other in orchestrated moves overseen by the Houston Pilots known as the “Texas Chicken” in a waterway otherwise too narrow to accommodate traditional two-way traffic.

However, the pilots determined that tankers could not safely veer around those larger container ships, which essentially became 54% wider when veering. That meant other ships could not move through that 23-mile stretch until the larger container ship had docked or exited the channel. Those holdups could last 10 hours or more as customers racked up demurrage costs and other charges for sitting idle.

The port commission rejected proposals from liquids operators to limit 1,100-foot container ships to one per month until April, after CEOs of Enterprise Products Partners and Kinder Morgan, two major midstream operators along the channel, testified in March before a Texas Senate committee examining the issue.

Jim Teague, Enterprise’s CEO, and Steve Kean, Kinder Morgan’s CEO, told the committee that continued interruptions could chill investment in channel infrastructure to accommodate growing exports of crude oil, liquid petroleum gas, chemicals and refined products if two-way traffic could face frequent lengthy interruptions. Oil and gas producers could seek alternatives to Houston for exports, such as the Port of Corpus Christi. Houston is the top US crude oil exporter, moving out about 2.5 million b/d.

Ric Campo, chairman of the port commission, also testified at that March hearing that container ships have been growing in size amid ocean carrier consolidation, and port officials feared that such carriers would bypass Houston for other ports amid sharp growth in resin exports stemming from a boom in petrochemical infrastructure along the US Gulf Coast.Resins and plastics made up nearly 30% of all containerized exports from Houston in 2018, up from 20.7% in 2017, as new polyethylene plants came online.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the two new laws in June.

WIDER CHANNEL SOUGHT

Ship channel operators have since turned their attention to widening the channel to accommodate larger ships and growth in exports, with the new rules seen as an interim measure to maintain consistent two-way traffic.

“The coalition of major producers, midstream companies and terminal operators recently joined forces to make sure that two-way traffic will always be maintained in the ship channel,” Teague said during Enterprise’s quarterly earnings call last month. “We were successful and have now joined the port and moved our Houston Ship Channel efforts to Washington for the funding and permitting of significant expansion of the ship channel in an expedited way.”

According to the Houston Pilots, a channel at least 750-800 feet wide would accommodate larger container ships and tankers, but it would cost billions of dollars and require Congress to provide federal funds, which can take years, if not decades.

The US Army Corps of Engineers is in the fourth ans last year of a $10 million study examining whether it would be feasible to deepen and widen the channel, but it could be an incremental step in a years-long process. Channel operators could, alternatively, try to pool resources to widen the channel without federal funds, though the Army Corps would have to first deem it a valid project.

