New Leadership Team Elected at INTERCARGO

INTERCARGO, the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners, has announced significant changes to its leadership following its Annual General Meeting. The new appointments will take effect from 1 January 2025.

In recognition of their distinguished service, Mr Dimitrios Fafalios has been appointed Honorary Chairman following six years as Chairman. Mr Fafalios, President of Fafalios Shipping S.A., has led INTERCARGO through significant developments in the shipping sector since 2019, having previously chaired its Technical Committee for a decade.

Mr Spyros Tarasis will also be stepping down at the end of 2024 following his six-year term as Vice-Chairman. His substantial contributions to the Association’s work throughout his tenure were highly praised.

Mr John A. Xylas, President and CEO of Ariston Navigation Corp., has been elected as INTERCARGO’s new Chairman. With over 38 years of experience in the shipping sector, Mr Xylas brings extensive expertise in dry bulk shipping operations and a strong track record of leadership, including his current role on the board of the Union of Greek Shipowners.

In a historic development, Mrs Metaxia Psalti, Chief Operating Officer of Neda Maritime Agency Co. Ltd., was elected as INTERCARGO’s Vice-Chair, marking the first time a woman has held this prestigious position. Mrs Psalti, who holds a Master’s degree in Maritime Law from City University, London, brings over three decades of maritime experience and expertise, specializing in the commercial operations of a diversified fleet. Among her many contributions, she has been leading the Association’s Quality Panel as its Chair.

Capt. Uttam Kumar Jaiswal of Pacific Basin Shipping (HK) Ltd has been re-elected as Vice-Chairman, continuing his valued contribution to the Association. Capt. Jaiswal’s particular focus on safety and operational excellence has been recognised through multiple awards in the shipping sector.

The Technical Committee will be led by Mr Dimitris Monioudis Managing Director of Rethymnis & Kulukundis Ltd as Chairman, supported by Mr Cesare d’Api Technical Director of D’Amico Societa Di Navigazione S.p.A as Vice-Chairman. Both bring extensive technical expertise and shipping experience to their roles. This follows the current Technical Committee Chairman, Tom Keenan, also stepping down end of 2024, having served the maximum term of 6 years. Mr Keenan has been appointed an honorary member of the Technical Committee, effective 1 January 2025.

Mr John Xylas, incoming Chairman of INTERCARGO, commented: “It is a privilege to take on this role, and I want to express my gratitude to Dimitrios Fafalios for his outstanding leadership over the past six years. As our sector navigates significant changes, from decarbonisation to digitalisation, INTERCARGO’s role in representing quality dry bulk shipowners has never been more important. Together with our new leadership team, we will continue to promote safe, efficient, and environmentally sound bulk carrier operations while ensuring our members’ voices are heard at the highest levels of international shipping.”

INTERCARGO represents the interests of quality dry bulk shipowners, with approximately one-third of the global ocean-going bulk carrier fleet registered with the organisation. The Association plays a key role in representing its members at international fora, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

