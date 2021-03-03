New Liebherr ship to shore container crane enters service at Terminales Maritimas Del Sureste in the Port of Alicante

Liebherr Container Cranes have handed over a ship to shore (STS) container crane to Terminales Maritimas Del Sureste S.A (TMS) in the Port of Alicante, Spain.

The crane has an outreach of 46.9 m, a span of 15.24 m, and a lift height of 36 m with a SWL of 50 tonnes under single lift spreader. The crane will form a key part of the port extension project operated by TMS under a concession provided by the Alicante Port Authority. The extension project will help to provide the port with the necessary infrastructure and modern equipment to meet the competitive challenges into the future. This is in line with transportation policies promoted by the European Union in response to increased maritime traffic in the Mediterranean.

Following the contract award in Quarter 3 2019, the crane was designed and built in Ireland by Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. The Liebherr STS crane design with high tensile steel and a lattice beam and boom results in an optimised weight distribution for the crane with a low centre of gravity. The Liebherr crane design is perfectly suited to the reduced permissible wheel loading requirements of older quays.

All terminal equipment at TMS is linked to the control center for quality assurance and to guarantee performance in operations. Likewise, the Liebherr crane features a remote crane management system allowing for remote assistance, service and diagnostics. For TMS safety is an important consideration at their facility. The new Liebherr STS features a traffic light system for controlled traffic flow, laser and mechanical crane to crane anti-collision systems, ultrasonic anti-collision systems for gantry travel as well as laser boom to vessel anti-collision and sill beam protection systems.

Liebherr Iberica, a mixed sales and service company based in Spain worked closely with Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. and with Terminales Maritimas Del Sureste to bring the project to a successful completion. For the future, TMS will benefit from the established service network and experienced service engineers of Liebherr Iberica.

Source: Liebherr