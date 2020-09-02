Wilhelmsen is proud to announce that we have been nominated as general agents for a new line between the Norwegian West Coast and Rotterdam.

As agents, we will mainly be handling port calls, but also acting as commercial agents, and as such will be offering additional services to our customers such as transport solutions and booking cargo onto the line.

Produce such as fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers will be shipped northbound from Rotterdam to Norway. The first sail out of Rotterdam occurred on the 17th of August. The vessel “Akranes” will call the Norwegian ports Stavanger, Trondheim, Hitra and Rørvik on a weekly basis.

This new line is being started by Smyril Lines from the Faroe Islands, in conjunction with “Kysthavnalliansen”. Exporters of fresh fish in this line from Rørvik and Hitra to the continent will now start shipping by sea, instead of the conventional route by road.

This new business approach is not only more cost efficient as it gathers several exporters onto one shipment, but also environmentally friendly as it will lead to an overall reduction of CO2 emissions from transportation.

The weekly arrival and departure timings of the vessel “Akranes” at each Port is as reflected below.

Source: Wilhelmsen