New LNG Carrier for EDF LNG Shipping Delivered

On May 15, 2020, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier ELISA LARUS, owned by France LNG Shipping (a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG*) and under a long-term charter contract with EDF LNG Shipping**, has been delivered. The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

For France LNG Shipping, this vessel is the first long-term contract with EDF LNG Shipping and will be engaged in LNG transportation for up to 20 years.

The vessel has a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type cargo tank fitted with a GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment system*** and a dual-fuel slow-speed engine (WinGD X-DF).

In addition, the vessel, classed by Bureau Veritas, has been awarded the French classification society’s cyber security notation****. This is the first such award of a cyber notation for an LNG carrier.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green”, the NYK Group seeks to secure stable freight rates through long-term contracts and continue to encourage creative solutions in its efforts to contribute to stable energy transport services.

Vessel Particulars:

Length overall: 297.23 meters

Breadth: 46.40 meters

Gross tonnage: 118,286 tons

Propulsion: X-DF

Cargo tank capacity:174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (Korea)

Flag: France

* Geogas LNG SAS is a controlled subsidiary of the Geogas group (founded 40 years ago) along with infrastructure funds ACP and DIF. The Geogas Group owns french flag LPG carriers and trades 6 million tons per annum of LPG throughout the world.

** EDF LNG Shipping SAS is a subsidiary of Electricité de France (EDF) for LNG transportation.

*** GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment system:

The Mark III membrane system is a cryogenic liner directly supported by the ship’s inner hull and designed to store LNG at near atmospheric pressure.

**** SYS-COM notation:

A classification code that certifies that the cybersecurity of ship-to-shore communication equipment has been ensured by BUREAU VERITAS (French Classification Society) through document examination, a risk assessment workshop, and onboard inspection. This vessel is equipped with a SIMS (Ship Information Management System) that collects actual operation data and shares it between ship and shore, and this system is also subject to cybersecurity certification. The Bureau Veritas cyber notations provide procedures and methodologies to address design and operational requirements for cyber security and compliance with IMO 2021 requirements.

Source: NYK Line