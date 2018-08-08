New LNG Carrier for JERA Named “ENSHU MARU”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) and Tokyo Century Corporation held naming ceremony for the newly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier (*1) for JERA Co., Inc. (JERA) at Sakaide Shipyard of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) yesterday.

The new vessel was given her name “ENSHU MARU” by Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Akihisa Mizuno of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. “ENSHU MARU” comes from the name of an old district in western Shizuoka Prefecture named “Tohtoumi” which is part of the service area of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Under the operation of LNG Marine Transport Ltd., “ENSHU MARU” will mainly serve the transportation route between Freeport LNG project in United States and Japan after delivery, and is expected to contribute to stable transportation of energy for Japan.

Main Particulars of the Vessel:

(*1) Joint venture company with shares owned by “K” Line and Tokyo Century.

(*2) Boil Off Rate (BOR): Ratio of natural vaporized gas against maximum tank capacity to indicate capability of tank heat-insulation system.

(*3) Reheat Turbine Plant: Next-generation LNG carrier propulsion plant of high thermal efficiency and high reliability, incorporating the most advanced materials and control technologies including improvements in steam conditions to raise the thermal efficiency.

