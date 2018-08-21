New MAN Energy Solutions Site in Sydney

On 17 July 2018, MAN Energy Solutions officially opened a new site in Yennora, part of Greater Western Sydney. The new building was inaugurated by Jeffrey Moloney, Managing Director of MAN Energy Solutions Australia, and Wayne Jones OBE, Member of the Executive Board of MAN Energy Solutions SE.

Chief Sales Officer Wayne Jones took the opportunity to interact with a diverse range of customers from different business areas, as well as representatives from industry groups and the German Consulate. “I am delighted to open this state-of-the-art workshop and office complex which provides more capacity for growth. I have spent the past week in Australia and I see significant opportunities for our marine, power generation and turbomachinery business in this part of the world,” states Wayne Jones.

Sydney is MAN Energy Solutions Australia’s main location. Together with the workshops in Auckland, Melbourne and Perth, it provides the support network for MAN’s customers in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The new facility in Sydney features a revamped 2 MW engine test cell with an improved acoustic attenuation and an increased crane capacity (25 t, 35 m span). Other important advantages represent the new open face spray painting booth, large delivery and dispatch areas as well as extensive warehousing possibilities.

“I am highly confident that our customers will profit from the many improvements we realized for MAN´s new Australian site,” explains Jeffrey Moloney. “It’s exciting times for operations in our region and MAN Energy Solutions just laid the foundation to meet the future market demand.”



