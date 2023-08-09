New managing director for SVITZER Australia

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has today announced changes to its Global Leadership Team.

Chief Commercial Officer Videlina Georgieva has been promoted to Managing Director of Svitzer Australia, replacing outgoing Managing Director Nicolaj Noes, who will be leaving Svitzer to take on a new opportunity.

Videlina Georgieva brings a deep understanding of Svitzer’s business and operations to the role, including within Australia, where she has been part of delivering significant commercial results throughout her 13 years with Svitzer, and most recently as the organisation’s Global Chief Commercial Officer. She has already begun a planned handover process with Nicolaj Noes and will commence her new role effective early September.

Svitzer CEO Kasper Friis Nilaus congratulated Videlina Georgieva on her appointment and said it was fantastic to be able to appoint internally for the role, reflecting the strong leadership talent within Svitzer: “Based in Sydney and with her long tenure and strong track record, Videlina is excellently placed to continue driving Svitzer’s strategic focus in Australia and Papua New Guinea. This includes continuing to unlock value for our customers, for instance through partnering with them on their decarbonisation agendas. We are also bringing innovative new assets and towage infrastructure such as our revolutionary new TRAnsverse tug to the region, which will help drive the future of towage in Australia.

“I am excited by Videlina’s appointment and confident that she will drive our Australian region to further success.”

Kasper Nilaus also expressed his thanks to Nicolaj Noes for his leadership of Svitzer Australia over the last five years and to the wider Maersk group over the last 30 years.

“Nicolaj has led Svitzer through significant change during his tenure and is held in high regard by colleagues, customers and stakeholders alike for his leadership. He leaves the business in a strong position and with a talented, experienced team in place across the region.”

Speaking on her appointment, Videlina Georgieva, Svitzer’s new Managing Director – Australia, commented: “I am delighted to be back with the team at Svitzer Australia and to be taking on this role in such an important market for our business. There is clear opportunity to create further value with and for our customers and communities in Australia and Papua New Guinea. We have an exciting platform to drive innovative, sustainable marine services and decarbonisation in partnership with our customers. The team here in Australia has the passion, experience and skills to achieve this, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead them at this time.”

Svitzer is in the process of recruiting a permanent successor to Videlina Georgieva’s role of CCO, to be announced in due course.

Source: Svitzer