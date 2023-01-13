New Mangalore Port Authority first new member of 2023

We are pleased to announce that New Mangalore Port Authority has joined IAPH as our first new regular member of the year. The New Mangalore Port is one of India’s major ports, located in Mangalore of Karnataka State, on the west coast of India. New Mangalore Port Authority started administering the port in March last year, succeeding New Mangalore Port Trust which ran and governed the port since 1980. The port mainly handles dry and liquid bulk cargo and containerised cargo. With New Mangalore Port Authority, the number of new members joining us during the past twelve months is rising to 50, including applications that are currently being processed. The number breaks down to 20 regular port members from 13 different countries, and 30 associate members from 15 different countries, which include digital maritime software providers, universities, research institutes, engineering companies, a development bank and a classification society. We warmly welcome all new members and look forward to working with them.

Source: IAPH