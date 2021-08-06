New map shows the scale of ports and harbour coverage across the UK

The BPA and the UK Harbour Masters’ Association have jointly produced a map of the UK’s ports and harbours, which shows the scale and spread of the industry.

The map, which is available in both digital and physical form, has been distributed across the UK to a range of organisations and specialists.

This collection demonstrates how as an island nation the ports industry is relevant to a wide number of locations around the British coast.

Commenting on the publication the UK Harbour Masters’ Association President, Ashley Nicholson MBE, said:

This is an exciting publication that shows the location of quite literally hundreds of ports and harbours around the UK.

Each port is important in its own right. They play a variety of roles to the regions they serve and we are keen that policy makers and others use this resource to understanding our sector better

The Map is available in two formats: UK Ports Map (PDF version) and UK Ports Map (online version).

It was produced by Compass Handbooks, and Richard Ballantyne Chief Executive of the BPA added:

This is a really interesting resource which we hope that those both within and outside our sector find it useful. Recent developments with Covid and Brexit have highlighted the significance of ports and maritime but we are keen to demonstrate the full spread of our industry.

Source: British Ports Association