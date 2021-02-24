New Marine Environmental Science Sig Formed By SUT

The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) has formed a new special interest group (SIG) – the Marine Environmental Science Special Interest Group (MES SIG). Its creation brings the number of SIGs run by the SUT to a dozen.

Mick Cook, Director – MCL Consultancy and SUT Council Member & Treasurer who initiated the formation of the new SIG explained:

“The purpose of the new SIG is to bring together organisations and individuals with a common interest in underwater technology, ocean science and offshore engineering with a specific interest in the marine environment.

“A primary activity of the SIG is to educate users of the marine environment through the provision of seminars, workshops, training courses and conferences that may be of interest to specialists and non-specialists.”

The MES SIG held its inaugural meeting virtually on 11 February 2021 and will meet monthly for the foreseeable future. Meetings will comprise discussions on topics of interest, presentations by members and non-members and preparation for future seminars, workshops, training and conferences. Further, where appropriate, the MES SIG will prepare guidelines on appropriate subjects and provide advice to governmental and non-governmental organisations on environmental matters.

Officers elected at the first meeting of the MES SIG are:

Chair: Katie Cross – Marine Environmental Consultant, MarineSpace Limited

Secretary: Lucy Shuff – Deputy Commercial Development Manager, Environmental – Gardline Limited

Events Secretary: Nathan Formosa – Operations Manager, Green Tech

The Marine Environmental Science SIG is open to all SUT individual and corporate members that work and/or are qualified in marine environmental science, including ecologists, oceanographers and physical processes specialists.

Source: Society for Underwater Technology (SUT)