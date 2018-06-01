New Marine Fuel Rules Good News for Marathon, Phillips 66

New fuel rules are coming to the sea–and that could be good news for oil refiners, particularly Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Phillips 66 (PSX ).

As part of a global effort to reduce the impact humans have on the environment, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced earlier this month that it will require a reduction in sulfur emissions regulations. The new rules will go into effect in 2020.

As Wells Fargo’s Roger Read explains, the global refining and shipping industries will have to switch some 3.2 million barrels per day of high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) to low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) “almost overnight when the calendar flips to 2020.” This as a “clear positive for the refining sector,” he writes.

Read writes that, given we’re only about 18 months away from the change, there aren’t many alterations that can be made to the global refining sector by 2020, which provides a good amount of visibility into capacity. Even though demand for cleaner fuel has been on the rise for some time, capacity upgrades have been slow. Yet he believes that there will be “higher compliance and less cheating” when the deadline approaches.

Ultimately, he thinks this good news for liquid natural gas, as the change is another step in the “long-term, global goal of lower emissions and clean fuel regulations. Given its expanding availability and favorable emissions characteristics, we see LNG increasing its market share in both the near and longer-term as a marine fuel.”

Read upgraded Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Outperform from Market Perform, writing that it “possesses the most potential upside.” He also upgraded Phillips 66 (PSX )to Outperform from Market Perform

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is 0.2% to $74.71 this morning, while the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is 1% lower to $9.64. The VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is one penny lower to $32.31. Marathon Petroleum has gained 1.5% to $78.16, while Phillips 66 has risen 1.4% to $117.23.

Source: Barrons