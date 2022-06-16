New Milestone for Strategic Marine: Asia’s First Parallel Hybrid Crew Transfer Vessel

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd (“SMS”) has partnered Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte. Ltd. (“SFP”) to develop and supply Asia’s First Hybrid Crew Transfer Vessel (“CTV”) targeted at the growing global offshore renewables sector.

When fully operational, 24 offshore service/industrial personnel and three crew members can be accommodated within the hybrid vessel travelling at a maximum of 26 knots. The parallel hybrid system boasts a reduction in main engine hours and maintenance, significantly reduces vessel noise and vibration and, depending on the vessel’s operational profile and charging facilities, is expected to reduce the vessel’s operational carbon footprint.

The CTV have been designed to meet the specific requirements of Bureau Veritas Marine (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“BV”). The scheduled delivery date will be around the 1st quarter 2023 and the CTV will be deployed in European waters.

The retrofittable system supplied by SFP utilizes Danfoss Editron motors and drivers. It uses a proprietary control system designed and developed inhouse by the SFP team in Singapore. The system is designed with architecture that allows for future firmware upgrades for efficiency improvement.

This vessel marks progression in Strategic Marine’s Decarbonisation goals across its product range and towards the sustainability and environmental roadmap for Green Maritime Solutions for Singapore’s Maritime Industry.

The growing demands for more sustainable maritime solutions have provided Strategic Marine with opportunities to develop our capabilities and expertise into creating a greener standard for other industry players to learn from.

Commenting on the partnership, Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of SMS, said that “Working with SFP and Danfoss to develop the first hybrid CTV in Southeast Asia places Strategic Marine on our first step towards our goals for marine sustainability and presenting a solution to the industry where we see a growing demand for hybrid vessels. We are honoured to partner with SFP and Danfoss in reaching this milestone.”

Partners to this vessel have gone into an MOU on 12th May 2022 to successfully complete and deliver the hybrid CTV.

Source: Strategic Marine