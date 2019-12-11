New mobile crane increases APM Terminals Yucatán’s productivity by 40%

APM Terminals Yucatán, located in the Port of Progreso, Mexico saw the commissioning of a new mobile harbour crane this week. The USD 4 million investment will increase operational efficiency by around 40% once fully implemented, reducing berthing times and improving the safety.

The Terex 5506, which measures 36 meters high, has a 51-meter boom and a 125-ton lifting capacity, arrived on the BBC Switzerland. “We are excited to receive the new crane, which is considered the best port equipment in its class,” says Martijn Koolen, General Director of APM Terminals Progreso.

“The crane is part of an investment plan that will allow us to increase the Port of Progreso’s capacity. This latest investment is a clear indication of APM Terminals’ commitment to improve service to its customers, meet demand and prepare the port for the future. There is a lot of potential, not only for Progreso, but also for the region and the country.”

Modernisation programme

As part of the APM Terminals commitment in the region, the company has already made significant investments in modernizing the terminal, including more than USD 1 million to increase the capacity of the terminal yard by 20%, USD 900,000 to acquire two new reach stackers to improve operational productivity, software optimization and a digital client portal to streamline transactional efficiency that will be launched in 2020. This is in addition to the USD 22.6m that have already been invested in the terminal since the concession began in 2005.

By continuing to invest, APM Terminals is boosting the economic development of the region and increasing employment opportunities for the local population. The terminal employs 125 direct employees and generates approximately 600 indirect jobs throughout the logistics chain.

Source: APM Terminals