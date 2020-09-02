New Module for IMCA’s Diving CPD App

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) launches the third module for its App-based continuing professional development (CPD) scheme for diving supervisors today (1 September).

The App incorporates the latest in training techniques to support diving supervisors in keeping up to date with current information and guidelines from IMCA.

The new module

Module three is now available and covers the following areas:

Trapped Diver umbilical in incidents

Management of Change

Hat Hygiene

Diving Physics

Decompression Illness (DCI)

Bell Batteries

Module four is scheduled for launch in December this year.

The number of users has grown from the initial 250 at launch (early April) to more than 850 Diving Supervisors.

Bryan McGlinchy, IMCA’s Diving Manager said:

“We have certainly seen a lot of interest in recent months however we recognise there is work to be done in increasing acceptance of the system around the world especially in areas where the uptake has so far been slow, such as in India, the Middle East and Asia.

“We are hoping to have 1,000 users by the end of the year and I strongly encourage any supervisors who haven’t yet registered to take the opportunity to do so now before the system becomes mandatory in 2021.”

The App is user friendly and can be used across many mobile devices and operating systems, on or offline, allowing users the flexibility of choosing when and where to complete the relevant modules.

The development and governance of the system has been overseen by IMCA’s Diving Division Management Committee which comprises leading industry diving managers and experts. Trials were conducted with diving supervisors from across the industry during the development and testing phase. Feedback continues to be very positive and any minor teething problems experienced in the first few months have been resolved.

The scheme is currently voluntary and free to all IMCA certified supervisors with applications being accepted from both Diver Certification Board of Canada (DCBC) and Australian Diver Accreditation Scheme (ADAS) supervisors as well.

How to enrol

Diving Supervisors can enrol now by completing a simple web-based form on IMCA’s website at

https://www.imca-int.com/divisions/diving/personnel/imca-certification/cpd/

Source: IMCA