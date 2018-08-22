New North American Office for North

North P&I Club has today announced the opening of a new office in New York, USA, to represent our interests across North America.

The new office will be headed by Ian Duthie, who joins the Club from brokers, Marsh. The office will work closely with the existing underwriting, claims and loss prevention teams in Newcastle and elsewhere to represent North in developing relationships with brokers and shipowners across the Americas market. Full contact details for the office will be released in due course.

Paul Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of North P&I Club, emphasised the significance of the North American market to the Club. “We are delighted to welcome Ian to the Club. His wide ranging experience and expertise in the North American market will be a very strong addition to North’s global team and demonstrate our commitment to this important region.

Source: North P&I Club