New ocean shipping options to Hawaii and Guam

Lynden International has served the Hawaiian Islands for more than 30 years and provided service to Guam for more than 20 years. For 2018, Lynden has enhanced its customer offerings in both locations by adding Less-than-Container-Load (LCL) ocean service between Los Angeles and Guam and LCL barge service between Seattle and Honolulu via Aloha Marine Lines.

“The new service provides a lower-cost alternative to traditional steamship line service,” explains Charlie Ogle, Western Regional Sales Manager. “We offer twice monthly sailings to Oahu with connections to the neighboring islands.” With this added service Lynden continues to offer our full menu of value-added capabilities like EZ Commerce, multimodal shipping options, Dynamic Routing, time-specific deliveries, and warehousing.

Source: Lynden