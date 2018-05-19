New online tool to help evaluate options for Sulphur 2020 compliance

LR has this week launched the ‘Sulphur 2020 – Options Evaluator’ to help the industry identify the best strategy for compliance with the global sulphur in fuel oil limit of 0.50% m/m, which comes into effect on 1 January 2020.

The ‘Options Evaluator’ aims to bring some much-needed clarity to what the potential cost and investment implications could be for the various compliance strategies, such as transition from fuel oil to MGO, use of scrubbers and HSFO or use of other compliant fuels such as LNG or Methanol.

There is no clear strategy to compliance. It is dependent on trading patterns, distance travelled, speed, size and type of vessels. The ‘Options Evaluator’ allows ship operators to compare different compliance strategies by reviewing emissions output and comparing the different CAPEX and OPEX implications of each option.

LR’s Douglas Raitt, Regional Consultancy Manager Asia, commented: “2020 is around the corner and to date it appears most operators will transition from fuel oil to gas oil operations to meet the global sulphur in fuel oil limit. Scrubber uptake or LNG and Methanol as a marine fuel are slowly evolving, perhaps as a function of a ‘wait and see’ approach by the shipping industry. We developed the options evaluator to give some guidance to operators who have not yet fully considered their options for 2020 compliance.”

Justin Murphy, CEO International Bunker Industry Association, said: “IBIA is fully involved at IMO on all matters marine fuel related and for years has been the voice of the industry pushing for practical regulations whichever options industry players choose. This options evaluator tool, one of a number being developed, is an aid that may complement owners’ and operators’ future efforts to develop a compliance strategy.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register