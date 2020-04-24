New OPEX assessments for tankers
The new service is based on assessments made by independent third-party ship management companies Anglo Eastern, Fleet Management and V-Ships. Using the full suite of independent Baltic Exchange indices, investors are now able to benchmark daily vessel earnings, running costs, sale & purchase and recycling prices. The same vessel descriptions are used across all the datasets.
For the new tanker assessments, each panel member submits four numbers, expressed in USD per day:
• Crew (USD per day, including all fees)
• Technical ((USD per day, including all fees)
• Insurance (USD per day, including all fees and rebates)
The fourth, an assessment of a five year Drydock cost, is amortised over five years to give a USD/day price, but published separately and does not contribute to the headline OPEX calculation.
The Baltic Exchange now publishes two sets of assessments: BOPEX-D and BOPEX-T
Launched in September 2019, BOPEX-D covers dry bulk carriers (Capesize, Panamax, Supramax, Handysize).
For tankers, the newly launched BOPEX-T is based on the following specifications:
• Aframax: 115,000 mt dwt built in “first class competitive yard”, first-class main engine maker. LOA about 248m, beam about 44m. Non coated tanks. Not ice classed. 5 years old. Special survey passed.
• MR Product Tanker: 51,000 mt dwt, built in “first class competitive yard”, first class main engine maker. LOA about 183m, beam about 32.2m, draft about 13.2m. Coated tanks, IMO 2/3, Deep Well pumps. Not ice classed. 5 years old Special Survey passed.
The panellists use the following assumptions when submitting their assessments:
• 20 crew on Aframax, 21 crew on MR
• Flag of Convenience with International Transport Federation-approved agreement
• Standard to maintain full Oil Companies International Marine Forum SIRE vetting
• Vessel trading to US, Certificate Of Financial Responsibility in place
• Vessel on a 5 year drydock regime otherwise In-Water Surveys, well-maintained steel and coating, being maintained to retain sale price
• 380 CST fuel oil or equivalent compliant with MARPOL specifications at any time when not burning Gas.
• International Group P&I, first class Hull & Machinery, Class with an IACS member. No breaches of International Warranty Limits or Additional War Risks covered.
• Lubricant oil and spares included under Technical
Source: Baltic Exchange