New Order From Leading French Owners Shows Growing Popularity Of Strategic Marine’s StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel

Strategic Marine’s StratCat 27 (SC27) Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) with hybrid-ready capabilities are winning increasing recognition, as more orders roll in from European customers, including the latest order from leading France-based LD Tide.

The joint venture between top French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and UK-based partner Tidal Transit, has ordered a hybrid-ready SC27 from the leading aluminium boat builder to add to its fleet of vessels servicing offshore wind farms in France.

In line with its renewables development strategy, the LDA Group is anticipating the growing needs of the offshore wind sector, and expects many more new projects to come online in France in future.

LD Tide currently owns and manages a fleet of three CTVs to transfer technicians to the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, about 20nm off the coast of France.

The 480MW wind farm project is owned by EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments and started operations at the end of 2022.

The SC27 order is the first the company has placed for a vessel to be built at a non-French yard and shows the confidence the growing offshore wind player has in Strategic Marine.

Designed by trusted partner BMT, the SC27 is well-suited to meet the needs of the rapidly developing offshore renewables sector and its build-to-stock programme gives it an advantage in meeting tight delivery schedules.

Mr Edouard Louis-Dreyfus, President of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs says: “We are excited to be working with Strategic Marine on this new project and are confident the new vessel will contribute to our fleet operations as we position ourselves as a key player of the French offshore wind industry.”

The SC27 design was launched in May 2021 and has already seen wide interest from the offshore wind industry, where solid operational capabilities and a reduced environmental footprint are key requirements.

Strategic Marine’s CEO, Mr Chan Eng Yew says: “We are delighted to win this order from LD Tide to help expand its fleet to serve the growing French offshore wind sector.”

“The confidence shown in ordering our new design demonstrates growing awareness of Strategic Marine’s capabilities and our reputation for timely delivery of reliable, high-quality vessels designed to meet stringent requirements and for demanding environments.”

The 27-metre vessel was designed for optimal operational efficiency across a wide range of loading conditions, with a hull form that maximises waterline length and reduces emissions and fuel consumption. A maximum speed of 26 knots enables operators to transport customers quickly and efficiently.

Accommodations and bridge deck layout have been refined with feedback from vessel operators and customers. Post-Covid, real-world adaptations have been made to reduce the risk of infectious disease on operations, meeting Bureau Veritas biosafety notations.

Meanwhile, cabin design has been optimized for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, comfortable sleeping areas and business class seating for 24 offshore service/industrial personnel and three crew members.

The vessel’s bridge deck layout has been enhanced to give improved visibility from the helm and an ergonomic layout to increase comfort for the bridge crew.

In line with the stringent environmental demands of the market, the vessel also features a Green Passport for ship recycling.

Strategic Marine’s recent collaboration with Sea Forrest Power Solutions and Danfoss Power Solutions builds on this increasingly popular design with a retrofittable hybrid power option.

The parallel hybrid system enables a reduction in main engine hours and maintenance, significant reduction in vessel noise and vibration and, depending on the vessel’s operational profile and charging facilities, can cut the vessel’s operational carbon footprint.

In recognition of this, Strategic Marine has specially designed a unique logo that will denote this and other future hybrid-powered vessels in its range.

This latest order is a step forward in Strategic Marine’s Decarbonisation goals across its product range and signifies growing acceptance of its design innovations and increasingly wide range of products geared towards meeting market requirements.

Strategic Marine can also provide service and maintenance, fabrication and engineering, marine logistics services and financial services and solutions for its products – providing a complete turnkey, asset lifecycle solution for its clients.

Source: Strategic Marine