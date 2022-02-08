New partnership announced between The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and NLA International

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has announced its newest partnership with NLA International. The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen the collaborative work being undertaken to further our understanding of ocean bathymetry and contribute to the global effort to produce the definitive map of the ocean floor.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO) to inspire the complete mapping of the world’s ocean by 2030, and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. GEBCO is a joint programme of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and is the only organisation with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor. Seabed 2030 is formally endorsed as a Decade Action of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

NLA International champions the implementation of Blue Economy to create sustainable ocean environments. With the ever-increasing awareness of the various ways in which the world’s oceans enhance our lives, NLA International is committed to exploring such benefits whilst making sure any solutions are founded on models that ensure growth sustains our ocean environment.

Commenting on the new partnership, Seabed 2030 Project Director Jamie McMichael-Phillips said “NLA International’s commitment to promoting sustainable and regenerative ocean environments greatly aligns with our work here at Seabed 2030.

“We want 100 per cent of the ocean floor mapped, so that we are better equipped when it comes to making important decisions which will impact the future of our planet – not least the health of our oceans.”

Nick Lambert, Co-founder and Director of NLA International, said “We are pleased to announce this partnership and look forward to working together with Seabed 2030 to increase our understanding of the world’s oceans, which cover over 70 per cent of our planet.

“With a complete map of the sea floor, we can better pioneer the Blue Economy.”

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 Project is included in the GEBCO global grid, which is free and publicly available.

Source: The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO