New Path Charted for Development of S. Korea’s First Ammonia-fueled Ship

A new path has opened up for the production of an eco-friendly ammonia-fueled ship that does not generate any carbon dioxide emissions.

The Korean Register of Shipping (KR), a South Korean ship quality assurance and risk management company, recently announced that it had approved the concept of the ‘8K ammonia bunkering ship’ developed by local engineering company KmsEmec Co.

The newly-approved ship was developed through a joint project led by the KR, KmsEmec and Singaporean shipper Navig8 since June last year.

This is the nation’s first dual-fuel ship that uses both marine diesel and ammonia.

KmsEmec was in charge of basic ship design, while the KR verified the design safety and suitability through review of domestic and international regulations and risk evaluations.

As a shipowner, Navig8 looked into the commercial possibility and operational economic feasibility of using ammonia as a ship fuel.

Source: Korea Bizwire