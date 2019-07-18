New Physical Supplier and Global Trader from Turkey: UNERCO

Unerco Petroleum is established in Turkey, with offices in both Istanbul and Izmir, as a new physical supplier in Turkish ports and a global trading company. The company has been granted with a physical supply licence on the 27th of June 2019 and preparations are underway to start deliveries in Istanbul and surrounding ports soon. Unerco’s management team is led by its CEO Ufuk Erinc, together with his fellow shareholders, Erdem Coker (Head of Commercial) and Utku Unlu (Head of Supply), all formerly of Arkas Bunker. The trio is assisted by a team of seven.

We are pleased to announce formation of Unerco Petroleum, a new physical supplier in Turkish ports and a global trader co-owned by Ufuk Erinc, Erdem Coker and Utku Unlu with the backing of a consortium of international financial investors. Each of the management team has more than 20 years of experience in shipping, physical bunkering, trading and supply as well as a full sea career before that.

“As a team, we have achieved the status of being the top supplier in Turkey for almost a decade. However, our motivation, ambitions and mindset is looking beyond national borders. We are proud of our achievements, but resting on the past is not our style; we want to create a global leader in bunkering out of Turkey and for that we had to establish the right platform” said Ufuk Erinc.

Unerco Petroleum is emerging just before 2020 changes take place and is geared to be ready to supply solutions for the changing marketplace for next year. The company will have its own leased tanks and dedicated modern chartered-in tonnage. As an integrated supplier, Unerco will have total control of cargo, freight, storage and supply, complemented with strong credit risk procedures and financial management. These “procurement solutions” will be available to its customer base in any port around the world and in particular in its homeport of Istanbul.

Unerco’s logo shows the bunker supply pipe with filled up with a high quality & environmentally compliant product and is surrounded by a figure symbolizing trust, the most important commodities in the bunker industry, now and in future. The circle symbolizes the world and the global reach. The turquoise green colour represents homeland, and the ambitions of the company to be one of the leading global bunkering companies from Turkey.

Integrity is the hallmark of the Istanbul bunker market; with zero quality and quantity issues on the back of robust procedures, Unerco will promote these further and will provide the same peace of mind globally by carefully selecting its supplier base and focusing on premium expertise.

Source: Unerco