New port experience centre in Rotterdam is named Portlantis

The new port of Rotterdam port experience centre has been named Portlantis. The Port of Rotterdam Authority announced this today, 5 June, during the official launch of the centre’s construction. This took place on the construction site near the Maasvlakte 2 bathing beach at the end of Prinses Amaliahaven. Portlantis will succeed the FutureLand information centre at the end of 2024, and will offer a broader and richer range of activities.

‘I’m delighted with this name! It’s really special and captures the imagination. Short and sweet. It refers to the port as well having an association that this is a truly unique place. It also suggests a destination, a place to visit and explore. And that, of course, is exactly what the port experience centre is about. It will be an inspiring, unique interactive exposition and a meeting point in the heart of the port. For most visitors, the route to the centre passes through over 40 kilometres of port. They’ll already have had an impressive experience by the time they arrive’, stated Allard Castelein, Port of Rotterdam Authority CEO.

MVRDV

G. van der Ven B.V. Aannemingsbedrijf has started the Portlantis construction. The building was designed by architects from MVRDV, a Rotterdam-based agency known for Rotterdam icons including De Markthal and Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen as well as countless other buildings across the world. It is expected that the centre will open its doors in 2024. There’s an opportunity to take a unique look behind the scenes at the construction site during Construction Day on Saturday, 17 June.

Educational Information Centre Mainport Rotterdam (EIC)

With 3,500 square metres spread over five floors, Portlantis will also accommodate the EIC, an educational information centre that focuses on the Port of Rotterdam and organises excursions and other activities to enable school pupils and students to get to know the port. The new, modern design not only offers space to a permanent exposition focusing on various audiences including education, but it also provides office space, conference and meeting facilities, a shop and hospitality venues. The huge panoramic roof terrace will also provide all-round views of the adjacent port activities as well as overlooking the sea. The new building will have its own wind turbine and solar panels. The design of the space around the building also forms part of the construction, with roads, footpaths, parking spaces, an event square and an outdoor stand being constructed.

Interactive and modern

Kossmanndejong is designing the interior and the exhibition. In the new centre, visitors will discover and experience the Port of Rotterdam of today and the future. ‘The interactive and modern exhibition will immerse visitors in the complex and dynamic world of the port. The centre will enable people to explore and discover the port, as well as providing insight into the port’s value for society, our economy, the living environment and visitors themselves. It will show how the future can look and which innovations and exciting developments are set to take place. Appealing and comprehensive explanations of major changes such as the energy transition and digitalisation will ensure that visitors grasp all these concepts,’ stated Richard van der Eijk, Head of Communications & External Affairs at the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Centre visitors will also discover the rich range of jobs and career opportunities available in the port. As well as the exposition with its focus on the general public and educational target groups, business communities in and outside the port will be able to use the port experience centre’s excellent facilities.

FutureLand

Until Portlantis opens, FutureLand will remain open on Tuesdays to Fridays from 10am to 5pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. Visitors are also welcome on Saturdays from May to September. FutureLand offers a year-round programme, including boat trips and bus tours. The information centre opened in 2009 to show visitors the background to and construction of Maasvlakte 2. Its huge success with over 100,000 annual visitors created a need for a permanent port experience centre. FutureLand aims to close its doors in style with an attractive programme that will set new visitor records.

Source: Port of Rotterdam