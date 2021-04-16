New President for the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers

On 8th April 2021, Lord Mountevans FICS (Hon) completed his term as President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and handed over to Kevin Shakesheff FICS.

The Institute is exceptionally grateful to Lord Mountevans for extending his tenure to help guide the Institute through the recent challenging times. Lord Mountevans supported senior officers and staff during a difficult period for the Institute with his calm, wise counsel and advice. The Institute is very grateful for his exceptional contribution to the Institute.

Kevin Shakesheff FICS (pictured below) becomes the Institute’s 58th President in its 110 year history.

Kevin has a great knowledge of the Institute and has extensive business experience. Kevin has been a member since 1974, Institute Chairman 2007-09 and has been active within the North East of England and South Wales and the West branches for many years as well as being on Federation Council. Kevin is Chairman and former Managing Director of Casper Shipping, a leading UK port agency, logistics and marine services business. He is also Co-Founder and former Chairman of the High Tide Foundation – an independent charitable foundation that delivers life changing career experiences for young people and increases awareness and engagement within the shipping sector and its supply chain. Kevin is currently Vice Chairman of the Mission To Seamans (North Tees and Hartlepool). He has an unwavering passion for education, supporting young people and for the Institute.

Source: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers