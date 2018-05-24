New President plots course for The Nautical Institute

The newly elected President of The Nautical Institute, Captain Nick Nash FNI FRIN FRGS has pledged to help in its efforts to improve standards of shiphandling and bridge resource management (BRM).

Captain Nash is Senior Master for Carnival Corporation’s 144,000 GRT, 3650 passenger vessel the Royal Princess. He also teaches at the group’s simulator training facility in Amsterdam, where he is a part-time lecturer on BRM and Shiphandling. The Institute has recently published a Shiphandling logbook aimed at providing users with an essential tool to help them manage the development of their skills and take advantage of training opportunities.

“Shiphandling is probably the most important skill for mariners and one of the most difficult to practise,” said Captain Nash at the Institute’s AGM in Malta. “It is very important to gain sea-time experience and develop shiphandling skills.”

Mariners using the logbook can record and reflect on their experiences, provide evidence of what has been learned, identify gaps and be encouraged to take opportunities to learn more.

Captain Nash also served as Vice-President and Senior Vice-President for The Nautical Institute and is an active and enthusiastic member of Council.

The AGM saw further changing of the guard. Captain James Robinson DSM FNI Irish Navy (Retired) handed over as Chairman of the Institute’s Executive Board to Peter Hinchliffe OBE FNI and Captain Robbie Middleton FNI relinquished his role of Treasurer to Captain Duncan Telfer FNI.

A technical seminar was held together with the AGM and Dr Ian Borg LLD MP, Malta’s Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects opened day one of the deliberations which dealt with the changing environment and major maritime influences, global issues and refugees.

On the second day Mr Carmelo Abela, Malta’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Development, welcomed delegates to more discussions including new technological developments over the blockchain, superyachts and technology and registry and the law.

Speakers included Frank Coles, Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions; Dr Carl Hunter; Dr. Ann Fenech, Fenech & Fenech; Andre Le Goubin FNI; Chris Adams FNI of Steamship Mutual; Peter Hinchliffe FNI, the International Chamber of Shipping; Rear Admiral (UH) Enrico Credendino, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia; Dr Jean-Pie Gauci-Maistre, GM International Services Limited; Captain Reuben Lanfranco LLM MCIT AFM FNI chairman of the Institute’s Malta branch; Captain Chris Balls, The Cayman Islands Registry; Sarah Fraser and Adam Jackson, the UK Ship Registry; Captain Zarir Irani FNI, the Antigua and Barbuda Registry and Captain Adrian Croft, superyacht specialist.

The more than 100 delegates were joined by officer cadets from maritime training institutes in Malta and Cyprus thanks to generous sponsorship from the TK Foundation.

Sponsors and supporting organisations for the event were: Carnival Cruises; Glasgow Maritime Academy; Steamship Mutual P&I Club; Chevron; Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions; City of Glasgow College; Maritime MT; Warsash Maritime Academy; Antigua and Barbuda Registry; KVH Videotel; The TK Foundation; Transport Malta; GM International Services Limited; Stephen Bond; the International Chamber of Shipping; Cayman Islands Registry; the UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency; Malta Maritime Summit; Conventions Malta; and the Professional Yachting Association.

Source: The Nautical Institute