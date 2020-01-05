New quay cranes add capacity at Fujairah Port

Fujairah Terminals, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Ports, has announced the arrival of two new quay cranes at Fujairah Port as part of expansion plans.

The Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes were purchased from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, China and will provide the capability to handle close to an additional 500,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

As part of the ongoing AED1 billion expansion programme currently undertaken by Abu Dhabi Ports, the new cranes will heighten productivity, speed up the turnaround of vessels, and increase safety, state news agency WAM reported.

Additional elements of the ongoing expansion programme include a capacity increase to 1.5 million TEU, a general cargo handling increase to 1.3 million tonnes, 18 metre draft, a larger quayside, and the ability to accommodate bigger vessels.

AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, acting CEO at Fujairah Terminals, said: “The arrival of these two new quay cranes is an exciting development in the ongoing expansion of operations at Fujairah Terminals. The ambitious expansion plan underscores our commitment to continuing development of a world-class infrastructure capable of facilitating global trade and logistics and will contribute to the UAE’s economic growth.”

Fujairah Port is a multi-purpose port capable of handling general cargo, containers, RoRo and cruise ships.

